Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $672.45 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $672.45 million and approximately $67.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00039937 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00232995 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.41039962 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $57,316,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

