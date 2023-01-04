Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,319. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,686. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.