Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,120,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 240,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.