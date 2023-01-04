Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
