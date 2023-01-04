B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,194. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

