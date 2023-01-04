Baby Doge Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $149.58 million and $2.35 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.00 or 0.01543733 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008538 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017753 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034928 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.01773072 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,284,004.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

