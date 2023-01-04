Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $119.13

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.13, but opened at $126.13. Baidu shares last traded at $126.38, with a volume of 52,322 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
