Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $119.13

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.13, but opened at $126.13. Baidu shares last traded at $126.38, with a volume of 52,322 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

