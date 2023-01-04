Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.80 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Featured Stories

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

