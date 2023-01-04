Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Balchem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Balchem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

