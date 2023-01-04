Balentine LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

