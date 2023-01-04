Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

