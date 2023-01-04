Balentine LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

BAC stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

