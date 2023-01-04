Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.72.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

