Balentine LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 520,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.