Balentine LLC Sells 61,232 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

