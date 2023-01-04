Balentine LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

