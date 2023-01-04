Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 921 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,013,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.62. 11,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

