Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. 70,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,517. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

