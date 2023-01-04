Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

