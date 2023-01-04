Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,465,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

