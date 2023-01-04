Ballentine Partners LLC Has $99.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $99,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 183,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

