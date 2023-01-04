Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

