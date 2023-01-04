Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 48,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $38,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 16,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

