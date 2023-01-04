Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 962,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $753.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

