Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.32.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Creative Planning raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.