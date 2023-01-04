Bancor (BNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.25 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $57.00 million and $6.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00038965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00228925 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 162,403,875 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 162,435,518.64447847. The last known price of Bancor is 0.3545496 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $10,305,751.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.