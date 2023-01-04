Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

