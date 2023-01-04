Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 159,135 shares.The stock last traded at $77.72 and had previously closed at $77.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

