Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.19

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 6879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

