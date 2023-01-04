Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BZUN stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,169. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

