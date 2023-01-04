Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 635,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
BNED stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 21.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
