Basic Attention Token Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $269.49 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00443968 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.02216482 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.87 or 0.30333388 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.