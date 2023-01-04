B&D White Capital Company LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

