B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

