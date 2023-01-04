B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $200,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %
BHP Group stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.