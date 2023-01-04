B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $200,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BHP Group stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BHP Group

Several research firms have commented on BHP. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

