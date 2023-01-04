B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $742,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

