B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

