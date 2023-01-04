B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 5,702 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

