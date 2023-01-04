Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NYSE:D traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

