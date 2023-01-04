Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.80. 9,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 749,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

