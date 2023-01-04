Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 29,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,327. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

