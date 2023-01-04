B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 35.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,331. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.71%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

