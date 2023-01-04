Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

