Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biglari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.35. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Biglari has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $109.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.03 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

