BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $233.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioNTech by 58.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

