BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.69.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $233.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

