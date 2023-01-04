Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $226.24 million and $22.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $12.92 or 0.00076460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00241424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

