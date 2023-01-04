BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $93,832.46 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09130648 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $102,772.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

