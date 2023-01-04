Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $152.51 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $152.51 million and approximately $674,876.05 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00010205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00475651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.02204349 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.23 or 0.30436808 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

