BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $573,711.41

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $25.89 million and $573,711.41 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007519 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,769,987 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

